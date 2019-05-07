Popular Leyland GP, 75, was visiting a patient right up to his death

Have your say

A memorial service will be held tomorrow for a popular 75-year-old Leyland GP who was working right up to his death.

Dr George Ahad was visiting one of his patients at their home the night before he died.

His sudden death has shocked and saddened colleagues at Station Surgery, Golden Hill Lane, where he worked.

The surgery, which said he would be sadly missed by all of his patients and staff, has received an overwhelming response on its facebook page from folk paying their respects.

Dr Ahad was born in Alexandria, Egypt, When he was young his brother fell ill and his parents called the family doctor.

From this moment young George knew he wanted to help people in the same way and studied to become a doctor.

After completing his primary education at the French Catholic School, his family moved to Cairo. He completed his secondary education at the Greek Catholic School and entered Cairo University, just before his 17th birthday.

He qualified from Casr el Aini Medical School in 1969.

He married and had three daughters.

After he practiced for two years he moved to Lebanon and worked for three years prior to him coming to Britain. His first role was in Weston-Super-Mare working as a gynaecologist. His specialist subject was obstetrics and gynaecology.

He also worked in Newcastle, Glasgow and Northern Ireland.

He came to the North West initially working at Blackpool hospital before settling in Leyland to work in general practice.

Dr Ahad established Station Surgery in 1988.