Play zone launch at £22m new Blackpool housing estate

A £60,000 play area will be officially unveiled this week at Blackpool's newest council estate.

The play equipment has been provided at the Queen's Park estate thanks to funding from Blackpool Better Start, which is working with partners including the council to improve the lives of children aged under five living in the resort's most deprived neighbourhoods.

New play equipment at Queens Park

The play zone will be officially opened on Saturday as part of a residents fun day being held between 10am and 1pm.

Sharon Mather, senior community development manager at Blackpool Better Start, said: “We are delighted to be opening the new play zone at Queen’s Park, and we hope local families enjoy this fabulous new resource and benefit from the facilities.

“It’s a pleasure to see the ideas formulated by our parents can transform local spaces into an asset for the community, which in turn will help Blackpool to be a place in which families raise happy, healthy children.”

To celebrate the opening of the park, the Early Years Park Rangers will be running forest school sessions with families.

Blackpool Better Start is investing £1.6m into parks and open spaces across the town after consultation with parents found the need for more safe places to play was a priority.

Studies have shown the environment used for play is important and has different impacts on the development of children.

Better Start has provided new play areas at a number of parks in the resort including at Revoe and Claremont.

The second phase of the £22m Queens Park estate has recently been handed over to the council.

Redevelopment has seen five tower blocks demolished and replaced with 191 houses and apartments to create a new community.