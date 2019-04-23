Number of people in Blackpool addicted to crack cocaine and opiates is revealed

There are more than 2,000 crack cocaine and opiate addicts in Blackpool, it was estimated.

A report from Public Health England (PHE) revealed almost 50,000 people aged between 15 and 64 years old are estimated to be using both crack cocaine and opiates in the north west – an increase of more than 3,500 people in the past five years.

The figures don’t include anyone using cocaine in powder form, amphetamines, ecstasy, or cannabis.

Former addict Eytan Alexander, the chief executive at UK Addiction Treatment Centres, which analysed the figures, said: “Public Health England’s data clearly shows that an alarming number of teenagers and young adults are addicted to these incredibly potent substances.

“They’re seeking the feeling of euphoria at pocket money prices- – crack rocks can be purchased for as little as a fiver with dealers available any time of day at the click of a button.

“Teenagers misusing crack and opiates at such an early age will not only suffer with the physical effects of the drugs, but the drugs could impact their education, overall achievement in life and expose them to a criminal environment at a young age, without full understanding of the risks and consequences of their actions.”

As well as 2,052 addicts being in Blackpool, some 6,812 are in the local authority area of Lancashire, which covers much of the county including Fylde and Wyre.

Bolton has 2,240, Wigan 1,974, Liverpool 5,778, Manchester 4,150, Warrington 1,029, and Blackburn with Darwen 1,788.