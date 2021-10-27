The firm behind the vaccine said it anticipates a “positive decision” following the completion of its rolling regulatory submission to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

More than 15,000 people took part in the phase 3 Novavax trial at various hospital sites across the UK, including Blackpool.

Novavax said its application for conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) marks the first submission for authorisation of a protein-based coronavirus vaccine in the UK.

File image by Jonathan Gawthorpe

Britain has ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine.

Novavax boss Stanley Erck thanked all trial participants.