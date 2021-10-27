Novavax files submission to UK regulator for Covid-19 vaccine approval after Blackpool trial
The final data on the Novavax coronavirus vaccine has been submitted to the UK regulator for approval.
The firm behind the vaccine said it anticipates a “positive decision” following the completion of its rolling regulatory submission to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
More than 15,000 people took part in the phase 3 Novavax trial at various hospital sites across the UK, including Blackpool.
Novavax said its application for conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) marks the first submission for authorisation of a protein-based coronavirus vaccine in the UK.
Britain has ordered 60 million doses of the vaccine.
Novavax boss Stanley Erck thanked all trial participants.
