Northern sponsors Blackpool Paralympian’s journey to Tokyo

A Blackpool Paralympian has received a sponsorship boost in her hopes of competing in the Paralympic Games next year.

Fencer Justine Moore has been given free travel on all Northern Rail services as part of a generous sponsorship deal.

PC John Phillips and Northerns Chris Jackson are backing Justine Moore for Paralympic success in Tokyo next year

Having struggled to find a sponsor, the 27-year-old has teamed up with train operating company who are backing her bid for glory in Tokyo next summer.

Justine, who damaged her spinal cord in a fall from a tree, said: “Competing at the Paralympic Games means everything. It’s the pinnacle of my sport and there’s no better feeling than representing my country and the local community.

“The free travel from Northern has come in super handy and soon it will take me to the other side of the world – although this part of the journey won’t be by train.

“I’m proud to represent Great Britain and Blackpool. To know that local people are behind me 100 percent makes all the hard work prior to Tokyo all the more worthwhile.”

Justine in action

The wheelchair fencer was first introduced to the sport ten years ago at a junior camp at Stoke Mandeville and will go for Olympic gold next year in Japan.

She took part in her first Paralympic Games at London 2012.

British Transport Police’s John Phillips met the gold medal hopeful on her way to training and was instrumental in securing her a sponsorship with Northern.

PC Phillips said: “I was saddened to hear that Justine was struggling for sponsorship support at a time when she has been working hard towards winning gold for Team GB.

“We got talking as I was helping her through the barriers with her wheelchair and kit, and I decided that I’d try my best to make things a bit easier for her.

“I got in touch with Northern about sponsorship and luckily they came through for her.”

Chris Jackson, Regional Director for Northern said: “We’re very proud to be able to support Justine as she prepares to compete for Great Britain at the Paralympics.

She’s an unbelievable athlete – proven by her haul of medals – and we wish her the best of luck as she competes on the world stage.”