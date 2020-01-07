New unit opens for surgery patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and will 'reduce number of axed ops'

A new four-bed unit for heart and lung surgery patients has opened at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The unit will "transform the care we are able to offer thoracic patients", the hospital said, and will become an "interim area between the intensive care ... and the more general ward-based care".

The Lancashire Cardiac Centre, which is highly regarded by patients and medics alike, is based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Vic surgeon Andrew Duncan, the head of department, said: "This facility will have great benefits for patients and for the trust.

"It will help us provide excellent care for individuals in an appropriate setting, which will help us improve the flow of cardiothoracic patients from theatre, which will reduce the amount of cancelled operations.

"It is something we have been looking to introduce for some time and I am delighted to see the idea come to fruition."

Cardiothoracic surgeons are specialists who operate on the heart, lungs, and other thoracic - or chest - organs.

They are based at the Whinney Heys Road hospital's respected £52 million Lancashire Cardiac Centre.