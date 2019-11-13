New test results show just how clean Blackpool's sea water really is

Test results released by the Government this morning revealed the quality of Blackpool's sea water.

The water at Bispham beach was classed as 'excellent' by the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The resort's three other beaches - north, central, and south - were classed as 'good' against strict standards based on World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

John Blackledge, Blackpool Council's environmental services director, said: "The overall improvement in our sea water of the last few years has been significant. Not only is that good for the town's local economy, but also has big health and environmental benefits too."

More to follow