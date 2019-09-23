New date set for inquest into death of elderly woman who suffered ‘unexplained’ chest injuries at a Blackpool care home

Have your say

An investigation into the death of an elderly woman who suffered ‘unexplained’ chest injuries at a Blackpool care home has been arranged.

The inquest for 90-year-old Luba Limonczenko, who died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on January 26 2018, is scheduled to take place on October 28 an 29 at Blackpool Town Hall.

Mrs Lim-onczenko, who was born in Belarus, had moved into the Hollins Bank Care Home, on Lytham Road, South Shore with her husband Ivan a week before her death.

The day before she died, she was believed to have fallen ill, and was taken to Blackpool Vic.

Her condition deteriorated and she died from ‘unexplained’ injuries.

A post-mortem examination later found she died from blunt chest trauma.

Inspectors visited the Hollins Bank Care Home days after Mrs Limoncenzko’s death, after the Care Quality Commission received information about a ‘serious incident’ there. They rated it ‘good’ in all areas.

Mrs Limonczenko’s inquest opened in April 2018 and was adjourned until July.

It was later rescheduled to take place in February 2019, before being pushed back to July 25, and was later delayed again.