More than £6,000 raised on women’s charity walk from Blackpool to Burnley

More than £6,000 has been raised for the Lancashire Women charity following a 40 mile walk across Lancashire from Blackpool to Burnley.

The event, which took place on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, was to raise funds and increase awareness of the charity to the women of Lancashire.

Some 73 individual walkers took part and sponsorship money is still coming in, according to organisers.

The donations will be directly supporting Lancashire Women through a variety of programmes, including mental health and wellbeing and Money, Debt and Benefit Advice, across Lancashire.

The Walk started in Blackpool on the comedy carpet, walking along Lytham through Freckleton to their centre in Preston. On the second day the walk continued from Preston to Burnley.

Some of the sponsors include Cafe C at the Solaris Centre in South Shore, Beach Café in St Annes and the Plough in Freckleton.

Adele Helm, from Lancashire Woman, said: “The weekend was amazing, I feel so proud of everyone who took part and powered through despite the rainy weather. We’ve raised our profile and vital funds for our charity.”