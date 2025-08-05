More than 120 patients have escaped from The Harbour - Blackpool’s ‘secure’ mental health hospital - in the last 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures were revealed in a recent Freedom of Information Request (FOI), which also uncovered the alarming number of assaults on staff.

A total of 122 patients 'absconded' from The Harbour in the last 12 months, while 302 staff were injured by patients | The Gazette

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escapes

A total of 122 patients ‘absconded’ from The Harbour in Preston New Road in the last 12 months - from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

The FOI also showed that 24 patients were reported missing more than once, and 89 of those who went missing did so while detained under the Mental Health Act.

Injured on the job

A total of 302 staff were identified as having suffered physical injuries caused by patients in the same 12-month period. This figure includes bank and agency staff, as well as students.

What does The Harbour say?

We raised our concerns about the number of patients escaping from the hospital, as well as concerns for the safety of staff, with Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust who have responsibility for The Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust provided the following statement from Dr Dushyanthan Mahadevan, its deputy chief medical officer. However, Dr Mahadevan’s response failed to address these concerns and instead referred mostly to voluntary patients who have been granted leave to go outside.

We have asked him to reconsider his statement and address the issue of patients absconding/escaping, however, we will share his initial response until this is provided.

Blackpools £40million mental health facility, The Harbour, opened its doors in March 2015.

Dr Dushyanthan Mahadevan said: “Being able to leave an inpatient unit is a vital part of a person’s recovery. Patients being able to gain experiences outside of these units can help with recovery and working towards discharge.

Dr Dushyanthan Mahadevan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust | Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust

“General mental health facilities such as The Harbour are not, in most circumstances, locked environments; they are temporary places of care. It would not be helpful to keep people who are deemed to be well enough for time outside of these facilities inside the confines of a clinical building indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our inpatients are under the care of a responsible clinician and clinical team who support them with treatment and care plans. Some are with us on a voluntary basis and some of our more unwell patients are detained under the Mental Health Act. This determines how and when they are able to leave their ward. Where a person is staying with us voluntarily, they will be able to leave the ward at any time and this will have been assessed as appropriate by the clinical team.

“For those detained under the Mental Health Act, before an individual is granted leave to go outside, the responsible clinician and a team of professionals will assess whether they can leave the ward, and what support might be needed including, where necessary, if they should be accompanied by a member of staff and how far away they can go.

“When a patient does not return from granted leave, we report it to the police immediately.

“The safety of our colleagues is incredibly important and unfortunately, the nature of patients who are mentally unwell can sometimes result in them becoming agitated and as such, can display aggressive behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our staff are trained in how to deal with such situations and when they suffer injuries at work, we ensure they are supported. When required, we undertake robust investigations and seek to learn from what has happened so we can ensure a safe environment for all on our wards, buildings and in our care.”

Blackpool’s £40million mental health facility, The Harbour, opened its doors in March 2015.