Mental health boost for youngsters in Fleetwood

Fleetwood children and young people now have access to mental health support in their local community - thanks to a dedicated group of professionals.

A new weekly group has been set up at The Zone centre, on Milton Street, to provide young people with the opportunity to talk to a mental health care professional and to take part in group activities.

John Stainton, of Blackpool's CASHER team

Mental health issues have been flagged up in a number of surveys as a key area which needs addressing in Fleetwood.

And young people themselves are among those who say more support has been needed.

Providing the service for the new group are the Child and Adolescent Support and Help Enhanced Response Team (CASHER) team from Blackpool Victoria Hospital, made up of mental health nurses, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) practitioners, safeguarding nurses, paediatric nurses, health visitors and school nurses.

They specialise in supporting people between the ages of 11 to 25, but priorities those under 16.

John Stainton, CASHER team leader, said: “We offer a non-judgemental service and a chance for young people to gain advice, support and guidance.

“We are also able to refer people to the relevant services for them to have counselling support from CAHMS or YoutherapY.”

The ‘Reach Out Group’ is a drop in session for people aged 10-16, allowing young people and their parents the flexibility to turn up from any time between 6.30-8.30pm each Wednesday.

It is an opportunity for young people to speak to a professional about their mental health to gain advice.

For further information about the service and the group, John can be contacted by email at John.Stainton@nhs.net