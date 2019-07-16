Little Alba who was born with TGA enjoys charity fun day with her friends who also have heart defects to raise funds for Alder Hey and Healing Little Hearts

The family of a tot born with a back-to-front heart has raised more than £3,300 for two charities supporting poorly children.

Alejandra Garcia and Danny Butler, of Thornton, held a fun day at Vicarage Park Community Centre, Poulton, for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Healing Little Hearts, which provides free open heart surgery to children in developing countries.Their 19-month-old daughter, Alba, has transposition of the great arteries (TGA) and was treated by Alder Hey.

Alba Butler and her cousin Ellie Browne, who has a hole in her heart

Read more: The parents of a Thornton girl born with a back-to-front heart aim to help others as they raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Healing Little Hearts

Alba was joined by her cousin, Ellie Browne, who has a hole in her heart, plus Florence Watling and Tomasz Williams, who have TGA, and Theo Fry who has heart problems. Between them, they had more than 15 operations at Alder Hey.

Alejandra said: “They are all so lucky to be here. We all owe Alder Hey so much. The charity day was a huge success and we have raised up to £3,325 now."

Alejandra Garcia's friends who helped during the fun day for Alder Hey and Healing Little Hearts

Florence Watling and Alba Butler, who both have TGA

Alba Butler