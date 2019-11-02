Lifeboats poised to rescue person “in difficulty” at Blackpool’s Central Promenade

Have your say

Lifeboats were poised to launch to rescue a person “in difficulty” at Blackpool’s Central Promenade.

But the person was seen at the shoreline and brought into land.

Blackpool’s Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) had been called out on Friday, November 1 at 8.45pm.

In a Twitter statement they said: “Our @RNLI volunteers were called out at 8.45pm to reports of a person in difficulty central promenade.

“The lifeboats were prepared for launch but the casualty was spotted at the shoreline and our volunteers helped him to safety before handing over to @LythamCG and @FleetwoodCG.”