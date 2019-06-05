Lancashire landmark goes green for Sophie to highlight Lyme disease campaign

A Lancashire landmark is turning green this week - to help raise awareness of Lyme disease.

The Ashton memorial in Williamson Park, Lancaster is being lit up in the Lyme Disease UK charity’s lime green theme colour following a request from local sufferer and campaigner Sophie Ward.

Sophie, 25 of Garstang, was a talented swimmer with Olympic hopes until she contracted Lyme disease.

She said: “Fellow Lyme members, friends and family came out to support the light up, which we are so grateful for. We stopped people walking by and also spoke to them about Lyme and their understanding of the disease.It was an amazing evening and a magical sight.”

The Ashton Memorial goes green to raise awareness of Lyme disease.

We are so thankful that Lancaster council have kindly said they will allow the memorial to glow green all week.”

The green glow could be seen for miles .

Sophie is now sharing images of the illuminated Ashton memorial on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and via her blog.

She said: “It just gets people talking. People kept asking us why it’s green.”

Sophie. a talented swimmer and Olympic hopeful saw her sporting ambitions dashed after becoming seriously ill following a visit to China to see the Bejing Olympics, when she was bitten by a tick when visiting a panda sanctuary.

It took years to be diagnosed and she now campaigns to raise awareness of the disease, its symptoms and how to prevent it.

Her website is www.sophantastic.org

She advises: “Buy (anti-tick) sprays, wear long sleeved clothing and tuck trousers into socks when walking. Try not to wear black or dark clothes as you can’t see the ticks. Check - ticks get behind ear lobes and joints They have to be removed properly with tick tweezers, not just knocked off.”

