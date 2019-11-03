Hunt for missing man Matthew Hearn, 35, from Fleetwood

A 35-year-old man is missing from his home in Fleetwood.

Matthew Hearn has not been seen since Friday, November 1 and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

In a statement Lancashire Police said: “He was last seen at his home address on Beach Road, Fleetwood at about 7.30pm and the last contact with anyone was at just after 6pm on Saturday, November 2.

“Matthew is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, stocky build with dark hair.

“He has links to Blackpool as well as Fleetwood.”

Anyone who sees Matthew or who knows where he might be should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1203 of November 2. For immediate sightings call 999.