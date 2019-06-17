Hundreds of runners and more than 20 music acts shone in the sun on Blackpool Promenade
The Prom was the place to be for fitness and tunes as the second Blackpool Music Run saw everything from Oompa Loompas to rock and roll.
Runners set off from the Comedy Carpet opposite the Blackpool Tower, and raced to South Pier, passing stages along the way where local musicians and singers entertained. There was a 5K and a 10K race and the organisers say they are already planning next year's event. Luke Taylor said: "It was a fantastic atmosphere and we had more than 600 entries for the 10K and around 150 for the 5K.
But first the runners were given a musical warm up to get them ready