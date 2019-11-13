Huge cash boost for private healthcare in Blackpool

Private patients in Blackpool are to benefit from major investment plans, including a new £1m MRI scanner and £500,000 of upgrades to theatre equipment.

Tracy Jackson, the new director of Spire Fylde Coast Hospital, unveiled the big plans yesterday,

A new six-bed general medical admissions unit, where people will be able to recuperate after having surgery either at privately or on the NHS. is due to be opened at the facility in January.

A new MRI scanner and equipment upgrades will also be arriving at the hospital, on Walburgas Road, in the next 18 months.

Ms Jackson said: “We are seeing a lot more patients paying for their own treatment.

“In the last two years £1.2m has already been spent and another £1.5m of investment is planned in the next 18 months.

“We are going to get a fixed MRI scanner, that is in the plan to arrive hopefully either for the end of next year or beginning of 2021. We already have a mobile MRI scanner but due to demand we are going to get a fixed one.

“The fixed MRI can scan around 15 to 20 patients a day. It will to give more patients quicker access to a diagnosis and support our surgical specialties including spinal, orthopaedics, general surgery and gynaecology.

“Spinal surgery is another area we continue to focus on... we are recruiting for an additional spinal surgeon joining our team in 2020.”

This year, Spire has increased its capacity to 6,000 patients having surgery each year - 12 per cent more than in 2018.

It is hoped that the investment will encourage more people to consider opting for private healthcare - freeing up much-needed beds at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.