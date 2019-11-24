How a woman is taking chair exercises with trigger point pilates to care homes in Blackpool

A fitness instructor who is in her sixties is making it her mission to ensure pensioners and those with health problems have access to exercise classes.

Lynda Holmes, of South Shore, who has been an instructor for more than 30 years, is branching out to lead chair and floor exercises to elderly people who may have health issues such as osteoporosis, arthritis, hip and knee replacements, dementia or cancer.

The 66-year-old who turns 67 this week, is currently offering chair exercises at Delaheys, in St Annes; Broadway Nursing Home, and Avonbloom Rest Home, in Blackpool, and is hoping more residential and care homes will take her up on her offer to take classes there.

Read more: Here is how one of the Fylde coast's oldest fitness instructors is delivering Trigger Point Pilates in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes to ease muscle tension



She said: “I combine these chair exercises with pilates and trigger point pilates which can be adapted to people sitting on chairs.

“I take trigger balls so people can massage themselves on their backs and relieve tension. When people are inactive and sat down all day, their buttocks get very tight and they get back ache. I also take bands along so people can put them under their feet and stretch.

“We also have a fun sing-along as we sing songs from the 1930s, 40s and 50s, which they remember well.

“I have also done this at Barton Methodist Church Hall, which is on a Wednesday from 10am until 11am.

“I think there is a real need for this as there doesn’t seem to be that much around for older people or those with health problems.

“Also - this is not just for one age group and men can also do it. It is not just for women.

“I would love to open this out to other care homes in the area and I offer one-on-one sessions to people who may not want to do this in a class.”

To get in touch call Lynda on 07533012494.