How a Warton man who was a dedicated supporter of the North West Air Ambulance left his possessions to the charity, helping to launch its eBay store

Kevin Tierney had donated to the NWAA all his life, following his love of aircraft and his gratitude to the charity was further amplified when his mum, Rose, was once air lifted after suffering a medical episode.

So when the 66-year-old died, he had left a special note in his Will that any furniture and personal belongings in his Warton bungalow would be donated to the NWAA charity to sell.

His aunt, Christine Blundred, of Blackpool, who is more commonly known as Chris, said: “Kevin was so passionate about the North West Air Ambulance Service and had donated to the charity all his life.

“He was well known in the NWAA charity shop in Lytham and there is even a photo of him beside Katy, one of the air ambulances, in the shop.

“Kevin lived on his own in a bungalow in Warton and he was quite house-proud. But everywhere you went in the house, there was something related to aircraft.

“His walls were covered with paintings of aircraft and his room at Priory Court Nursing Care Home, in Lytham, where he spent his final days, was also covered in paintings.

“He had some quite rare pieces.

“His bungalow, was owned by Progress Housing, but it was his wish that all the contents would go to the NWAA so they could be sold to go back into the service.

“We are glad to be able to do what he wanted and carry out his last wishes. I don’t know how much has been raised but he would have been so pleased to have been able to support the charity one last time.

“We don’t know anyone who was more committed to the NWAA charity than him, None of us know when we would need the service and the work the volunteers do is unbelievable.”

Kevin had been unwell for several years as he had diabetes, lymphedema, kidney disease and bladder cancer.

Doctors confirmed four years ago that his cancer had spread and was terminal.

As his condition got worse, he was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but there was very little doctors could do.

He spent his final days in Priory Court Nursing Care Home, in Lytham, until he died on April 7.

Chris added: “Kevin had been a poorly man for a long time. Doctors told him four years ago that his cancer was terminal and there was nothing they could do. He spent time at Trinity Hospice twice last year, spending Christmas there.

“In January this year, he moved into Priory Court and staff there knew his wishes that everything he owned should be sent to NWAA.”

Kevin’s funeral was held at St John The Willows R C Church, in Kirkham, on St George’s Day. As he was had been a member of the Royal Corps of Transport from 1973 to 1981, he was given full honours.

Chris added: “We saw a coffin called Spitfire at Sunset and we knew we had to have that for Kevin.

“The church was packed for his funeral, as Kevin was loved by a lot of people. He was such a gentle soul. I am so proud of him and his passion for the NWAA. The church service was wonderful. A lot of people from his Royal Corps came and the Last Post was played.”

Gaynor Lanceley, legacy officer at NWAA, said: “Having had the pleasure of knowing Kevin for a number of years, I know how important Kevin’s legacy to NWAA was to him. He was a lifelong supporter, having supported our work since NWAA started 20 years ago. His contribution to our service has helped many people of the North West over many years and will continue to do so, long into the future. “He was always a joy to be around and brought sunshine to those whom he met. He is very much missed and we will always remember him.”

To visit the eBay store visit https://www.charity.ebay.co.uk/charity/North-West-Air-Ambulance-Promotions-Limited/130042

Air Ambulance charities are now celebrating National Air Ambulance Week (NAAW) which takes place between September 9 and 15.

Becky Steele, Association of Air Ambulances interim general manager, said: “During NAAW, many of the local charities organise events and initiatives in a bid to generate funds and raise awareness. The public shows support by a variety of means and businesses get involved too.”

For information on the Association of Air Ambulances, visit www.aoaa.org.uk