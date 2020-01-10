How a UCLan student nurse is hosting coffee and chats social events to reduce isolation in Blackpool

A student nurse is starting the New Year by helping to reduce loneliness.

Over the past few months, Chloe Doherty has been working with Blackpool Victoria Hospital to set up a series of get-togethers for members of the community, incorporating various activities with important information on health and wellbeing.

The 21-year-old will be hosting Coffee and Chats at Mojo Coffee Shop, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, on Mondays from 2.30pm until 3.30pm; Caffe C at Solaris Centre, Blackpool Promenade every Tuesday 9.30am until 10.30am and every Saturday at Costa Coffee at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

In order to fund the session, she has set up a fund-raiser on her Facebook page: Chloe Doherty.

Chloe, who is in her second year at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, and works at the hospital in between studying for her nursing qualifications, said: “My mission is raise money to fund a session once a week to help reduce loneliness and social isolation in younger and older adults.

“This is something I am very passionate about as I feel Blackpool has the highest statistics for those who are socially isolated and suffer with mental health issues.

“The money raised will be used to fund the sessions providing tea, coffee, biscuits, live bands, information sessions, day trips and lots more.

“I feel this would work very well in this area as one of Blackpool Council’s targets is to improve social isolation. I am looking to make this a free or low cost voluntary service for people who are isolated and need some company or some who want to make some friends in Blackpool.

“We will also have district nurses giving information on what is available in the community.”

If anyone wants to help or if any businesses want to get involved to offer funding or raffle prizes, email chloedoherty97@icloud.com.