A crumbling hospital corridor at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is being replaced after being condemned as unsafe.

Work has already begun to build a replacement corridor after a structural survey found the existing passageway to be “at risk of potential future collapse”.

A planning application to replace the existing inpatient corridor which links the main hospital with the Endoscopy department has been submitted to Blackpool Council.

The new facility will be built alongside the existing corridor in order to minimise disruption for patients.

The crumbling corridor (picture from Blackpool Council planning website)

Documents submitted with the application warn the corridor “is in an extremely poor state of condition and has been condemned by the project structural engineer as being at risk of potential future collapse”.

Timber is rotten and “the single glazing along the full length of the corridor is also at risk of falling out of the frames”.

The application adds: “This exposure along with a lack of existing insulation, means the existing corridor falls well short of meeting the needs of the Trust in terms of patient safety and thermal performance.

“The new corridor will provide a safe route for inpatients to travel to the Endoscopy unit from the main hospital street with significantly improved security and thermal performance as part of a robust modern construction.”

Investment will also improve patient flow around the department and provide additional facilities including a small office and storage room and a new interview / family room.