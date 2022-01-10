The Charlotte-May School of Swimming

The Charlotte-May’s School of Swimming, near Bispham Road, will be holding a sponsored swim on February 19th from 12PM to 4PM. Each of the staff and students will be performing 1600 lengths of the pool, to reach the goal of 10 miles. Participants are welcome to come along and take part, with food and drinks also available for purchase on the day, as well as a raffle.

Isebelle Grundy, a student from Anchorsholme Academy in Thornton-Cleveleys, was diagnosed in July with a rare and aggressive form of Childhood Cancer, High Risk, Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. As of writing, the Isebelle Grundy fundraiser has raised over £70,000 of the £200,000 set target.

Charlotte May Crabtree, owner of the school, found out about Isebelle’s condition via social media and was compelled to do her bit and help raise funds for a good cause.

“It means a lot to both myself and my swimmers to be able to help out for such a good cause. I think it makes it even more special considering she’s a local little girl, and brings it home that bit more. We hope that once all sponsorship is raised we will be able to donate a good amount of funds towards a great cause in helping Isabelle out.

“Dawn, the pool owner, has kindly given us the pool time rent free so the money I would normally pay for pool rent is going to be donated. My swimmers have got from now until 19th February to raise sponsorship. It will then all be collected on the day added to and donated to Isabelle treatment fund.”