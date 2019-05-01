Here's how you could get your will written for free while also helping Derian House Children’s Hospice

Derian House Children’s Hospice has joined forces with a team of solicitors to offer a free will writing service, in return for a donation to the charity.

Six legal firms throughout Lancashire have agreed to give their time and expertise for free throughout May to raise money for the children and young people looked after by Derian House.

People will be able to write or update their will in return for a suggested donation of £100 for a single will, or £175 for a joint will – a substantial saving to the usual cost.

Susie Poppitt, fundraising consultant at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, said: “For the sake of those we love, we owe it to them to ensure they are properly provided for under the terms of a will, and that things are made as easy as possible for them at an emotionally traumatic time.

“A will doesn’t just cover finances and property, but also legal guardians for your children, funeral arrangements and any donations you’d like to leave to charity.

“Those participating in Make a Will Month have no obligation to leave a gift to Derian House, but should they do so, they will be helping to ensure the charity can continue to help future generations of children and young people.

“We’re really grateful to all of the solicitors who have kindly given up their time and expertise for free.”

The following solicitors are taking part: Marsden Rawsthorne in Buckshaw Village and Preston; Birchall Blackburn – Chorley, Leyland and Preston; Farleys – Preston, Blackburn and Burnley; Breens – Southport and Liverpool; Vincents – Chorley, Preston, Lytham, Garstang and Penwortham; and McClures in Southport.