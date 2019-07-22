Here is how often you should replace your toothbrush

Dr Zuber Bagasi, from Synergy Dental Clinics, advises on dental problems

Q. How often do you recommend I should be replacing my toothbrush?

A. This is a question that I get asked regularly by my patients and my answer is dependent on how frequently they use their toothbrush and what their dental health conditions are.

Usually it’s a good idea to replace your toothbrush every three to four months just to ensure you’ve always got a fresh brush at different times throughout the year. If you’re ever left wondering whether or not your toothbrush needs replacing or not, just look at the bristles. If they look worn and aren’t standing upright then it’s an indication that it needs to be replaced.

It doesn’t really matter whether you’re using a manual or automatic toothbrush – if the bristles aren’t in optimum condition to clean your teeth, then they won’t work hard enough to ensure that the plaque build-up in your mouth is removed.

If you’ve been ill then I recommend replacing it immediately after you’ve recovered, especially if the toothbrush is kept next to other brushes – this will help to prevent any germs and bacteria from spreading and stop you from getting sick any further.

If you’ve got children then their brushes may need to be replaced sooner as they’re a bit more thorough when it comes to brushing their teeth – so I recommend doing it every two to three months.

Always ensure that after you’ve used your toothbrush, you keep it clean by washing and rinsing it under tap water so that any remaining toothpaste is washed away and leave it to air dry.

For more information about dental issues, contact Synergy Dental Clinics Blackpool, email patient-services@synergydental.org.uk or go to www.synergydental.org.uk/dentist-in-blackpool