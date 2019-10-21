Here is how craniosacral therapy has helped two Lytham women alleviate pain and stress for themselves and others

Two Lytham women who have experienced health scares have joined forces to deliver holistic therapy which aims to alleviate pain and stress.

Two Lytham women who have experienced health scares have joined forces to deliver holistic therapy which aims to alleviate pain and stress.

Claire Himsworth, of Toe To Soul Holistics and Anna Clarkson, of Anna Clarkson Craniosacral Therapy

Claire Himsworth and Anna Clarkson met at a holistic fair event and began offering craniosacral therapy at The Loft, in Pleasant Street, Lytham, earlier this year. Craniosacral is a relaxing hands-on therapy designed to create balance and harmony in the mind and body.

Claire, 44, became interested in the therapy through her role as a nurse, following her cancer diagnosis 17 years ago. As she discovered functional medicine, which manages symptoms holistically and looks at the route cause and prevention, she set up Toe To Soul Holistics four years ago, retraining in foot and facial reflexology, reiki and Indian head massage.

She said: “I know at certain times there is a need for modern medicine and pharmaceutical intervention however I have also seen that we can often manage certain conditions and prevent them with essential oils, medication, energy work and non-invasive touch therapies.”

Anna, 45, became passionate about the therapy 13 years ago after she experienced a difficult labour with her son. She said: “We experienced a protracted and traumatic birth, resulting in a lumbar puncture and forceps deliver in the operating theatre. I searched for a holistic approach to supporting newborns’ wellbeing. I saw what a gentle and calming effect it had on him, and how it released the trauma held in his body, and restored balance and wholeness.

“When the opportunity came up to study with The College of Craniosacral Therapy based in Primrose Hill in London it was the natural path for me. I feel very fortunate to be blessed with such a job that supports people to greater health and vitality and it is important for me to raise awareness of it, as people are unaware of the gentle, yet incredibly powerful healing potential to the whole of the body of this light touch, non-invasive therapy.”