Help a Thornton mum raise funds for a Halloween party in Fleetwood for young carers

A mum-of-six who is trying to raise funds to support young carers is £200 short of her target to arrange a Halloween ball this weekend.

Joanne Quinnell, of Thornton, who suffers from several illnesses, including vertigo, vocal chord dysfunction and central sleep apnoea, knows how hard it is for youngsters who care for their relatives and is determined to give them relief.

As her three older children bore the brunt of caring duties, she has previously said she felt there was very little support and has been visiting schools to speak to young carers.

She is in the process of setting up a charity under the name Lancashire Young Carers. She has worked with Family Wellbeing Service and Healthier Fleetwood to raise awareness of what support is on offer and has set up a young carers evening with Milton Street Primary School, in Fleetwood.

She is also raising money for a Halloween-themed ball at North Euston Hotel, in Fleetwood, on November 1.

Joanne added: “My conscience won’t let me not do anything for other families who must be feeling how we have felt. I want to raise awareness and to bring young carers together.

“I have been doing some fund-raising, but I am still a little short of my target. I need approximately £200. Would anyone be able to make a donation towards this?”

If any young carers want to attend the ball or seek support, email joanne.quinnell@yahoo.com. To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/72fitz4.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/72fitz4