Blackpool Council’s vaccination van will be at St Annes Town Hall car park on Saturday, December 11.

Walk in vaccinations will be available between 10am and 4pm for everyone over the age of 16.

Both first and second doses are available as well as booster vaccinations for those aged 40 plus or in an eligible group, who had their last jab at least six months ago.

Richard Hurt, Health Protection Practitioner at Fylde Council

Booking is not required but masks and social distancing are essential and the team will be on hand to answer any questions.

Richard Hurt, Health Protection Practitioner at Fylde Council, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the vaccination van to St Annes and would like to thank Blackpool Council for their

assistance.

“We are at a critical point in our fight against Covid and ensuring you are covered with your vaccinations means you can help protect yourself, your family, the wider community and, of

course, our NHS.

“I want to urge everyone who is eligible for either their first, second or booster jab to come along on Saturday.”