That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Blackpool and beyond.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best and worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good’.

1. ARNOLD MEDICAL CENTRE There were 334 survey forms sent out to patients at Arnold Medical Centre. The response rate was 40%. Of these, 69.87% said it was very good and 0% said it was very poor.

2. CLEVELEYS GROUP PRACTICE There were 314 survey forms sent out to patients at Cleveleys Group Practice. The response rate was 43%. Of these, 66.30% said it was very good and 0.96% said it was very poor.

3. HIGHFIELD SURGERY There were 344 survey forms sent out to patients at Highfield Surgery. The response rate was 34%. Of these, 63.03% said it was very good and 1.02% said it was very poor.

4. STONYHILL MEDICAL PRACTICE There were 352 survey forms sent out to patients at Stonyhill Medical Practice. The response rate was 37%. Of these, 61,02% said it was very good and 1.92% said it was very poor.