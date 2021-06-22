Fylde coast youngsters invited to design NHS birthday cake for Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Youngsters aged between four and 11 are invited to design a birthday cake for the hospital, and the winning entry will be brought to life by Chorley bakery Dead Good Bakes.

The competition is part of the national NHS Big Tea celebrations held on July 5 - its 73rd birthday - in honour of health heroes across the country.

The Vic's in-house charity Blue Skies Hospitals Funds hopes as many people as possible get involved, either by designing a cake or holding a tea party.

One of Blue Skies' fundraisers George Lonsdale, four, with his birthday cake design ahead of the NHS' 73rd birthday celebrations.

Events can be held in person or virtually to raise money for the charity.

Kila Redfearn, head of fundraising at Blue Skies, said: “It’s such a simple way to raise money. We all enjoy a good brew, so why not use it as a way to celebrate our

fantastic NHS staff?

"The past 12 months have been a year like no other, and we have a lot to thank our NHS for.”

Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, which is behind the NHS Big Tea, said: “Many of us have a lot to be grateful to NHS staff and volunteers for following the year we have had.

"They have been at the forefront of the response to one of the biggest challenges our country has ever faced. For many, this will be an outpouring of joy, celebrating the vaccine and all that it is allowing us to do again.

"For others, it will be an outpouring of thanks, for everything that our NHS champions have done for us. For some, sadly, it will be a moment of reflection for the loss of loved ones.

"Whatever the emotion, please join the nation’s biggest tea break to raise money for the incredible people in our NHS.”

Entry to the competition is £1 and a template of the cake is included in the confirmation email upon receipt of payment.