Fylde coast nurse among a team who took part in the Great North Run for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A lead cancer nurse and the chief of Rosemere Cancer Foundation were among a 18-strong team who raised more than £12,000 for the charity.

Dan Hill, Rosemere’s chief officer Dan Hill and Fylde Coast lead cancer nurse Jackie Brunton, of Preston, travelled up to the North East take part in the Great North Run.

They joined 16 others from Lancashire who collected sponsorship for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, based at Royal Preston Hospital and Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Jackie even celebrated her 44th birthday on the day of the race, and together with her running partner, mum-of-two Michelle Livesey, of Preston, completed the half marathon in two hours, 23 minutes.

Jackie said: “Amazing, epic day full of emotions. Helping a wonderful cause was a great way for me to celebrate my birthday. I am so thankful to everyone who sponsored us.”

Despite injuring his calf with just days to go before the half marathon, 38-year-old Dan managed to make it across the finish line in one hour, 57 minutes.

He said: “It wasn’t the time I’d hoped for because of my injury but the main thing is, I completed it.

“I would like to thank everyone who participated in the race to raise funds for us and all those who were generous enough to sponsor them. Collectively, we will have raised more than £12,000 when all the monies come in.

“As a charity, we receive a number of places from the Great North Run organisers each year that are ours to award to people willing to raise to raise funds for us.

“If anyone watching the TV coverage of the race found themselves inspired to train for the 2020 event and would like to be part of Team Rosemere, please contact me via www.rosemere.org.uk.”

Other local runners that ran for Rosemere Cancer Foundation included Mark Tipping, of Cottam, and his friend Roger Clarke, Julie Brogden, of New Longton, and her sister Claire, who now lives in the North East.