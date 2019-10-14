Fulwood and Kirkham mum Ruth Naylor raised thousands after running two marathons through the Sahara Desert

A mum who has overcome an aggressive form of cancer has completed two back-to-back marathons through the Sahara Desert - just a year after finishing her treatment.

Ruth Naylor, who grew up in Fulwood and attended Kirkham Grammar School is currently on the way home after running more than 50 miles in sweltering temperatures of up to 40 degrees centigrade over the weekend.

Ruth Naylor in the Sahara

Her hard efforts have racked up more than £3,740 for Manchester Beats Cancer - a newly-created fund-raising committee she chairs, which aims to raise awareness and funds for Cancer Research UK in the North West. And more money expected to roll in, her figure is still rising.

The challenge comes just two years after the 34-year-old mother-of-two was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma - a form of blood cancer, in August 2017.

Ruth, who now lives in Hale, began jogging between chemotherapy appointments and hospital visits, as a way to channel her energy into something positive.

She said: “There were times when I felt too sick to run and some days I only managed a crawl. But I can honestly say that getting out of the house and moving got me through treatment. "By taking on the Saharan ultra marathons and running a ridiculously long way across the desert, I wanted to show others that they can also get through this disease and adversity - by putting one foot in front of the other.”

"I want to show people that cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence. Cancer does not call the shots.”

To donate to Ruth’s Saharan Run, visit: www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/ruths-saharan-run