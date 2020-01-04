Fleetwood woman Gillian Matthews missing

Have your say

The hunt is on to find missing woman Gillian Matthews from Fleetwood.

Gillian, also known as Iola Wiggins, 38, was reported as missing earlier today

PC Steph Sawyer, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are very concerned about Gillian’s disappearance and would urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

“I would encourage anyone who knows where she is or has seen her to contact police immediately.”

Gillian is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with blue eyes. She is believed to have blonde hair, but it could be brown.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0267 of January 4. In an emergency call 999.