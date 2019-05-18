Fleetwood Swimarathon makes a big splash for good cause

Fleetwood Swimarathon made an impressive comeback today after it had to be cancelled earlier this year.

The sponsored charity swim was all set to be held at the venue in March this year but was stopped in its tracks at the last minute after a power cut at the pool caused the building to be evacuated for safety reasons.

But Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions, who have been coordinating the event for more than 30 years, were determined it would take place this year.

So it was staged at the town's YMCA Centre pool this morning, between 10am and noon, raising a total of £2,000.

Organiser Margaret Purcell said this afternoon: "It went really well, we had 11 teams taking part and the atmosphere was great.

"Id like to thank all the teams who took part and the new Mayor of Wyre, Councillor Ann Turner, for coming along to officially launch it."

Half of the funds raised from the event will now go to Blackpool charity Aiming Higher, which supports disabled youngsters and their families, and the other half will go the clubs and organisations taking part in the swim.