Fleetwood community to give lonely folk a Christmas Day feast

Big-hearted volunteers in Fleetwood are out to make Christmas Day better for people facing the day alone.

They have been collecting food and now a have a venue to enable them to serve up an extra special festive meal on the big day itself.

The idea came from mum-of-three Heather Johnstone, who decided to act after reflecting on the way Christmas can be the loneliest of times for those who spend it by themselves.

With Emmanuel Church@The Mount offering a hall, all areas of the community providing food and other volunteers willing to give their time on Christmas Day, they are determined the true spirit of the season will prevail.

Heather, 30, a professional artist who lives on Kingfisher Way, Fleetwood, said: "I have been working with the Healthier Fleetwood group and I heard that some people with serious health issues would be on their own.

"I know what it’s like to have a tough Christmas because one of my family relatives was in hospital on Christmas Day last year and I spent it there.

"It is terrible that people who are ill would have to spent the day by themselves, so I put a message on Facebook.

"It’s truly brilliant how much our town has pulled together to make this happen and I can’t thank everyone enough."

Local businesses, Fleetwood Rotarians and kind-hearted Fleetwood folk who saw the message on Facebook have all contributed food.

There will be enough provisions to serve 30 people on the day, with turkey and all the trimmings on the menu.

So far 10 diners will be at the table for the meal, some recommended by the Healthier Fleetwood initiative, some by Emmanuel Church and one or two via social media.

There are enough volunteers and plenty of food, so all that is needed now is a few extra people, who will be alone on Christmas Day, to enjoy the meal.

Heather added: "We have enough to feed 30 and if we don’t get enough people to sit down for the meal, we will make sure the food goes to homeless people.

"There is more than enough food so if there is anyone who could benefit, they are welcome to join us."

If anyone would like to come along for the meal, or knows someone who is struggling and would benefit, they can ring Heather on 07958 558135.