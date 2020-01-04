Fleetwood Coastguard volunteers called to help three people

Coastguard volunteers in Fleetwood had a busy day as they were called to help three people.

The team was able to help two people, one of whom was entering the water and another in distress, but by the end of a search on Thursday they still had no sign of a missing person.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood was called at 2.23pm to search for a missing fisherman who was last seen at South Pier.

Along with help from a HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, they searched seven miles of shoreline over several hours.

However in a statement the Coastguard team said: “Due to the fading light and poor weather conditions it was decided to pause the search and return later that night to resume at low water.”

At 6.14pm the Coastguard team was called to a person entering the water at North Pier.

A spokesman said: “We proceeded to North Pier to find the casualty leaving the Beach accompanied by the police.

“As we receive the stand down from our headquarters at HM Coastguard Holyhead another call came in for a person in distress close to the old Miners home area.

“All units diverted to commence a search of the area, the casualty was quickly located and passed over to the care Blackpool Police and North West Ambulance Service.”

Resuming the search for the missing fisherman later that day three teams of Coastguard volunteers split along the Fylde Coast to resume the search stretching from Anchorsholme to South Pier.

A spokesman said: “A line search, where a search team of approximately three to four officers spread across the beach to conduct a detailed search was conducted, assisted by the all terrain vehicle from the Knott End team.

“After several hours of coordinated search techniques nothing was found.”