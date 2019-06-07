First look inside JD Sports new £2m gym at the former Cleveleys ice rink site
A Fylde coast building with a chequered history has now been made fit for purpose – as a new £2m gym.
JD Sports has opened its latest gym at the former ice rink at Cleveleys. The building was last used as the Knucklheads indoor play centre which opened in 2016 and has been due to become The Bounce Factory but later closed. Here we take a closer look inside:
The Jubilee Park building has seen a series of uses but now is one of the largest gyms in the area.