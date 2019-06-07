First look inside JD Sports new £2m gym at the former Cleveleys ice rink site

JD Sports has opened its latest gym at the former ice rink at Cleveleys. The building was last used as the Knucklheads indoor play centre which opened in 2016 and has been due to become The Bounce Factory but later closed. Here we take a closer look inside:

The Jubilee Park building has seen a series of uses but now is one of the largest gyms in the area. jpimedia Buy a Photo

It was opened by the team with help from 2019 Britains Got Talent rollerblade stars Rosie Axon and Adam Jukes who both hail from Blackpool. Pictured: Anita Cottam, Danny Petricco and Chis Openshaw jpimedia Buy a Photo

Anita Cottam, who has competed in the Bodybuilding World Championships in Rome in 2017 is assistant manager. jpimedia Buy a Photo

She said: The building has had a bit of a past but now it looks fantastic. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more