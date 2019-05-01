FATnosis essentials for a more confident you

Now you might be thinking to yourself, ‘oh here comes yet another diet’. Come on, this is FATnosis and I cannot bear those damn rigid diet things.

So, I want to put your minds at ease straight away as I confirm that there will be absolutely nothing that smells of ‘rigid diet’ over the coming six weeks, where I help you and your family lose weight, slim down and experience a large portion of supreme self esteem.

And if you have a holiday planned this year and want to look a tad trimmer, then follow me as your new best friend as I tell you the truths that others are often too scared to share.

I want you healthier, more confident and to feel much happier within yourself, and I will deliver the tools to help you lose the unwanted, unhealthy weight.

So be prepared to receive my practical straight talking advice, but remember, I am absolutely on your side and let’s face it, sometimes a bit of tough love is what we all need.

Start living 80-20

Right, so let’s get the foundations in place. Do you know why diets often fail? Well, I bet you have undertaken a diet in the past and thought of nothing else but food. That’s the last thing I want you obsessed about.

So here is my solution. I want you to look at what meals you generally eat during a typical week. Make sure you are completely honest with yourself. When you have done this I want you to transform your eating habits so that you eat healthily for 80% of the time and enjoy a bit of what you fancy for the remaining 20%. So for example, at the moment you might eat high calorific fast food three days a week. In this example you would eat just one, so that you don’t deprive yourself.

Tell you what; I will talk more about this on a Facebook Live Feed on this paper’s Facebook page in the next few weeks. I will make sure I give you some good examples so that you can really get to grips with 80-20 meal planning. Make sure you tune in!

Use The FATnosis Banking Principle

If you are anything like me then you probably enjoy a drink or two with friends at the weekend, followed by a lovely Indian. So you might be thinking, how do you lose weight but still enjoy nights out. Welcome to my ‘banking principle’. Let’s imagine you are going out on Saturday with friends and you want to enjoy yourself, not worrying about your weight. What you can do is bank the calorie. So for example you might have around 1,500 calories Wednesday to Friday and then on the Saturday have whatever you want. By the way, if you are ever unsure how many calories are in a certain food or drink just do a Google search.

It Is All About The Portion

Yes, we need to eat better using the 80-20 principle but we also need to control how much we eat and drink.

Now, I know you aren’t daft, you already know about having a smaller plate and sipping water so I am going to give you some of the very best creative portion control techniques you will find.

But take note, motivating you to eat less literally is carrot and stick so be prepared for some jaw closing solutions!

I have so much to tell you about portion control and I will deliver this on my Facebook Live Feed. So for now, implement my 80-20 meal planning routine, start banking when needed, and come chat with me on Facebook. By the way, I have a meal plan I will be able to give you so don’t miss it!

You could be our Fatnosis role model

We are looking for one of our readers to be the FATnosis role model for this paper.

Are you looking to lose weight over the coming months?

Is it for a special occasion or a holiday of a lifetime?

Do you have a particular health reason to shed the pounds?

Or is there fitness challenge you want to beat?

Let us know what is spurring you on and Steve will handpick a winner who he will personally help over the coming weeks.

Our FATnosis role model will get an exclusive 1-1 consultation with Steve along with 12 months full membership to his FATnosis Exclusive Academy for a year, including access to all his online MP3 products.

Send your stories (in no more than 250 words) to colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Friday May 17.

Usual JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to jpimedia.co.uk/competition