Family and friends take on The MoonWalk in London to support Bispham woman Mari who has cancer

A team of six friends and family will be walking 26.2 miles in their bras to show their support in fighting cancer.

Mari’s Marvellous Allstars are ready to take on The MoonWalk London this Saturday, May 11 in aid of Walk the Walk charity.

The team is named after Mari Innes, from Bispham, who finished her treatment for breast cancer last year. As the treatment has left the 64-year-old too poorly to undertake the walk herself, her daughter Allison Black, 43, rallied family and friends to join her in raising funds for research and support.

Mari’s sister-in-law, Sarah Jane Stone, from Poulton, is also participating, having lost her mum, Christine Innes, to cancer in 1991, aged 58. Sarah Jane, 53, was also diagnosed with cancer last year. She also had a number of surgeries and finished treatment in March this year.

The team have also been fund-raising, with an afternoon tea organised by Allison which raised several hundred pounds and Sarah Jane recorded a CD album of six songs with her 20-year-old daughter, Natalya. This is available for download from https://www.chrishigginsmusic.com/music.

Allison said: “The experts predict breast cancer can be fully treatable in 20 years. The more we raise the quicker that will be. We want future generations to all survive a diagnosis. We are so looking forward to the challenge on the night and hope it doesn’t rain.”

Walkers, dressed in disco gear and sparkly bras will walk 26.2 miles, as they pass iconic London landmarks.

To sponsor the group, visit https://moonwalklondon2019.everydayhero.com/uk/sarah-91