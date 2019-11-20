Exciting new phase begins on former Fleetwood Hospital project

The former Fleetwood Hospital is finally ready for internal work to begin to transform it into a state-of-the-art community hub.

Members of the Fleetwood Trust have spent the last 12 months overseeing external repairs and refurbishment at the imposing building, on the corner of North Albert Street and Pharos Street.

The Trust has confirmed the project will create a new home for two of the town’s most invaluable social enterprises - hot meals kitchen project Mustard Seed and the St Vincent de Paul Foodbank.

To help develop other areas of the building, the Trust is now inviting local people to come forward and join a new focus group led by Trustee Dr Mark Spencer.

Together this group will identify the services and facilities which will be included in the new centre, forming a strategic plan for the new Community Hub.

The project has so far included the replacement of all 162 windows in the hospital, thanks to donations from local businesses and residents to cover the £162,000 cost of this Framing Windows Appeal alone.

Dr Spencer said: “Through their donations members of the community have helped us complete the first phase of the redevelopment.

“With this new focus group, we have an exciting opportunity to help realise the potential for the building with the vision for it to become an asset for the whole town.”

For years, most of the hospital has been empty and its condition has declined but in the past 18 months the Trust, comprising church groups, health professionals and community organisations, has carried out various consultations about how best to make use of it.

The Framing Futures Window Appeal came after the Fleetwood Trust bought the building last year from

previous owners Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust as a community asset, for the sum of £575,000.

A £200,000 roof repair project has also been completed on the premises, with the combined £775,000 funds coming from benefactors who so far choose to remain anonymous.

It is intended that the new focus group will help the engagement move forward as a strategic plan, developed by the community itself.

Lord Tom McNally, Chairman of Fleetwood Trust added:“I am delighted that Mark will be working with the community to develop the project.

“It is fantastic to see the community are at the heart of the project.”

Anyone who hopes to join the new focus group, to help develop the Community Hub, can email info@fleetwoodtrust.co.uk or call (01253) 376200.

Further details on the first session will be provided once a focus group has been established.