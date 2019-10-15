Ex-Fleetwood man's funding plea over vital op for wife

A former Fleetwood man now living in Peru has launched a desperate fundraising campaign for an operation which could save his wife’s life.

A former Fleetwood man now living in Peru has launched a desperate fundraising campaign for an operation which could save his wife’s life.

Mark Fieldsend is trying to raise funds towards an operation for his wife Rosa after doctors diagnosed cancer

Mark Fieldsend, 35, has been married to Rosa, 33, for four years and they have a two year old daughter, Luana.

But when Rosa discovered she had a tumour on her thyroid, earlier this year, further tests revealed the worst possible news- it was cancerous.

Mark says the couple, who live in capital city Lima, have already spent the equivalent of more than a thousand pounds on scans and biopsies and Rosa will now need an operation to remove her cancerous thyroid.

Their problem, however, is that they are struggling to afford the procedure, in a country with low wages and where there is no free service like the NHS.

So Mark has had to resort to a GoFundMe campaign and is hoping to raise £1,000 towards it.

Mark, who currently works in Lima for a computer repair company, said: “The news that Rosa had cancer was devastating.

“It is not easy to admit that I cannot afford my wife’s medical costs and I would not normally do something like this.

“Our wages are low over here and we’ve been told the cost of the operation could be around £1,600.

“These funds are needed urgently as we have spent all resources. We would appreciate any help we can get.”

The couple are now waiting for the operation date but expect it will be soon.

Mark grew up on Witton Avenue in Fleetwood and still has his parents, other relatives and friends in the town.

He left Fleetwood at 22 when he went to work on cruise ships and it was there he first met Rosa, 11 years ago.

The couple became engaged in 2011 and married in 2015, deciding to settle down in Rosa’s native Peru.

When Rosa, who has an older teenager daughter, gave birth to little Luana their life was complete.

But then came the devastating news.

Mark added: “Rosa is the love of my life and I will do whatever I can to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

Anyone able to help can visit the fundraising page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rr3d3q-fighting-cancer