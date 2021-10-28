Sarah Louise Dunn, 31, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020 nearly four weeks after she had a pregnancy termination.

At a pre-inquest hearing at Blackpool town hall, coroner Andrew Cousins heard how she had approached her GP at Elizabeth Street Surgery more than once after taking ill following the termination.

On April 9, she visited her doctor after her condition did not improve.

Blackpool Town Hall, where the inquest will be held next week

On April 10, she called the NHS on 111, and went into the Vic’s A&E department later that day.

At around 2.15am the following day she died of sepsis, also known as blood poisoning due to an infection.

Mr Cousins said: “There’s a possibility that this may be a death due to natural causes.

"But I do need to hear evidence from Blackpool Victoria Hospital in relation to this case.

“I’m conscious that the family wishes to obtain closure in this matter and obtain answers to questions that have been raised.

"In light of the report and the summary of findings of that report, I do consider that further evidence from Blackpool Victoria Hospital is needed to identify the relevant issues in this matter.”

Her mother Marie Dunn, who attended the hearing with her sister and friend, said: “I feel there should be more evidence given from Elizabeth Street Surgery, because that’s who she went to two weeks before she died at the Vic, so I think much more evidence from them needs to be clarified.

"Help wasn’t given numerous times when she requested it and that’s where the problem stemmed, in my opinion.

“There’s nothing natural about sepsis. The flags had been put up and action wasn’t taken.”

In August, a pre-inquest review heard coroner Louise Rae say said an independent expert was likely to be called in following a request from Richard Baker, representing Ms Dunn’s family.

A review of Ms Dunn’s care was carried out by a Blackpool Victoria Hospital doctor, who said that the young mum could not have been saved.

But Mr Baker said an independent expert should be called, as the doctor was a colleague of those involved in Ms Dunn’s care, and this may have influenced his opinion “consciously or unconsciously”.

A full investigation into Ms Dunn’s death, with evidence from a range of health care professionals, will start on Monday and is set to last all week.