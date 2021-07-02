Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country in the last few months, in recent weeks some areas have seen coronavirus cases increase.

The latest figures show that 8 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections, while 9 areas of the town saw cases fall in the latest seven-day period, the third week in June.

Blackpool recorded 425 cases in the seven days to 25 June, a rate of 304.8 per 100,000 people.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 18 and 25 June.

1. Hoohill Hoohill has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 43%, from 380.4 to 215.

2. Stanley Park & Great Marton Stanley Park & Great Marton has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 32%, from 247.9 to 169.6.

3. South Promenade & Seasiders Way South Promenade & Seasiders Way has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 17%, from 297.7 to 248.1.

4. North East Centre North East Centre has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 16%, from 465.3 to 392.6.