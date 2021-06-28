As of Sunday (June 27) half of adults under the age of 30 in England have now received at least one Covid vaccine dose.

This week walk-in vaccination sites have been confirmed in Blackpool and St Annes.

Over 18s planning to get a second dose are being reminded to check which vaccines are available at each site before attending.

These are the walk-in Covid vaccination centres in Blackpool and the Fylde coast that you can visit this week

This is to ensure patients can receive the same vaccine, as people will not be able to receive a different vaccine for their second jab.

People are also reminded that there must be at least eight weeks between first and second doses.

While no appointment is necessary, all walk-in slots are subject to vaccine availability and booking in advance is still recommended.

Listed below are the large and mobile vaccination sites available for walk-in appointments between Monday, June 28 to Sunday, July 4.

Permanent large vaccination sites:

Winter Gardens, Blackpool - first and second dose AstraZeneca.

Monday to Sunday - 8.30am to 7pm.

AFC Fylde Stadium, Wesham - first and second dose Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Saturday - 10am to 4pm

Mobile vaccination clinic locations in Blackpool and the Fylde coast this week:

Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PX

Monday, June 28 - 10am - 4pm

St Annes United Reformed Church, St George’s Road, St Annes, FY8 2AE

Wednesday, June 30 - 10.00am to 4.00pm

@thegrange, Bathurst Avenue, Blackpool FY3 7RW

Wednesday, June 30 - 10.00am to 4.00pm

Bickerstaffe Square (near Sainsbury's) Talbot Rd, Blackpool

Thursday, July 1 - 10.00am to 4.00pm

Aldi, Waterloo Rd, Blackpool