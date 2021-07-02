These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West as England counts down to ‘Freedom Day’

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,828,463 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 27,989 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (July 1).

These are the figures for the North West

These are the latest Covid cases for each area in the North West

In the North West today (Friday, July 2, 2021), there has been a total of 701,552 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 4,366 on the previous day.

There are currently 498 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 91 on ventilation.

A total of 63,576 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,310.

Of these deaths, 18,064 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 23,283 (Up from 23,200) +83

Blackpool - 10,898 (Up from 10,829) +69

Bolton - 33,756 (Up from 33,634) +122

Bury - 20,337 (Up from 20,258) +79

Cheshire East - 23,813 (Up from 23,686) +127

Cheshire West and Chester - 24,458 (Up from 24,314) +144

Cumbria - 30,362 (Up from 30,207) +55

Knowsley - 18,732 (Up from 18,654) +78

Lancashire - 115,574 (Up from 114,738) +836

Liverpool - 53,726 (Up from 53,343) +383

Manchester - 63,808 (Up from 63,373) +435

Oldham - 26,207 (Up from 25,993) +214

Rochdale - 24,522 (Up from 24,392) +130

Salford - 27,983 (Up from 27,803) +180

Sefton - 26,667 (Up from 26,521) +146

St Helens - 18,398 (Up from 18,290) +108

Stockport - 24,505 (Up from 24,364) +141

Tameside - 21,009 (Up from 20,870) +139

Trafford - 19,841 (Up from 19,674) +167

Warrington - 19,802 (Up from 19,715) +87

Wigan - 34,309 (Up from 34,061) +248

Wirral - 26,745 (Up from 26,569) +176

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.