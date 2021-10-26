The figures, for the seven days to October 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for the disease, with the rate expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 255 (68 per cent) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 122 (32 per cent) have seen a fall.

Blackpool’s rate was 466.8 in the seven days to October 21, with 646 new cases, up from a rate of 531.9 in the seven days before, when 736 new cases were recorded.

Inside the Covid Intensive Care Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital (Picture: Chimane Moore)

Fylde’s rate rose from 435.9 to 581.2, while Wyre’s fell from a record high of 719.9 to 681, which will come as a relief to local health bosses.

Speaking last week, Dr Jim Gardner, inset, medical director at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said Wyre’s rate was the highest he has seen it.

Cheltenham in Gloucestershire has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,478 new cases in the seven days to October 21, the equivalent of 1,273.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 602.4 in the seven days to October 14.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales had the second highest rate, followed by Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire.