Stockport, Manchester, Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, Wigan and Bolton see cases surge in the last 24 hours

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,499,878 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 4,330 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (June 3).

These are the figures for the North West

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian walks past a sign directing members of the public to a Covid-19 testing centre in Bolton.

In the North West today (Friday, June 4, 2021), there has been a total of 624,535 confirmed cases since testing began, which is an increase of 1,643 on the previous day.

There are currently 196 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 35 on ventilation.

A total of 62,014 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,233.

Of these deaths, 17,929 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 20,065 (Up from 19,898) +167

Blackpool - 9,435 (Up from 9,410) +25

Bolton - 30,504 (Up from 30,387) +117

Bury - 17,903 (Up from 17,848) +55

Cheshire East - 21,477 (Up from 21,418) +59

Cheshire West and Chester - 22,048 (Up from 21,997) +51

Cumbria - 28,353 (Up from 28,334) +19

Knowsley - 17,471 (Up from 17,459) +12

Lancashire - 101,331 (Up from 101,103) +228

Liverpool - 48,790 (Up from 48,756) +34

Manchester - 55,293 (Up from 55,073) +220

Oldham - 23,629 (Up from 23,600) +29

Rochdale - 22,012 (Up from 21,954) +58

Salford - 24,103 (Up from 23,998) +105

Sefton - 24,310 (Up from 24,294) +16

St Helens - 17,194 (Up from 17,188) +6

Stockport - 21,705 (Up from 21,600) +105

Tameside - 18,815 (Up from 18,781) +34

Trafford - 17,230 (Up from 17,167) +63

Warrington - 18,031 (Up from 18,004) +27

Wigan - 29,959 (Up from 29,867) +92

Wirral - 24,489 (Up from 24,460) +29

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

>>Join our Coronavirus Facebook group here for all the latest

For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.