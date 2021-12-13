Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the public to provide an update on the Covid-19 booster programme, at Downing Street on December 12, 2021

Following the UK Covid alert level being raised from Level 3 to Level 4 on Sunday, Boris Johnson addressed the nation, saying that Britain “must urgently reinforce its wall of vaccine protection” as he set the new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.

Following the announcement, nursing leaders expressed concern about the “scale and pace” of the vaccine programme expansion – which would result in some planned appointments being postponed in order to meet the target.

The target for giving every adult a booster jab was brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.

You must wear a face covering in most indoor public places, at large venues and events, and on public transport.

These are the latest Plan B rules and guidelines for England ahead of the vote to make the restrictions law on Tuesday, December 14

From December 13, the Government is advising that people should work from home if then can.

From December 15 people will need to show their NHS Covid Pass at nightclubs, some venues and large events to show they’re fully vaccinated, have had a negative test result in the last 48 hours, or you have an exemption.

From today people aged 30 and over can pre-book a booster vaccine 2 months after their second dose, however, the booster programme will be significantly accelerated from Wednesday (December 15) so that all eligible adults will be offered a booster jab by the new year.

From Tuesday (December 14), people who are fully vaccinated and identified as a contact of someone with COVID-19 – whether Omicron or not – should take an NHS rapid lateral flow test every day for 7 days to help slow the spread of COVID-19.