Following the UK Covid alert level being raised from Level 3 to Level 4 on Sunday, Boris Johnson addressed the nation, saying that Britain “must urgently reinforce its wall of vaccine protection” as he set the new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.

Following the announcement, nursing leaders expressed concern about the “scale and pace” of the vaccine programme expansion – which would result in some planned appointments being postponed in order to meet the target.

The target for giving every adult a booster jab was brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.

These are the latest Plan B rules and guidelines for England ahead of the vote to make the restrictions law on Tuesday, December 14

1. Face coverings You must wear a face covering in most indoor public places, at large venues and events, and on public transport.

2. Working from home From December 13, the Government is advising that people should work from home if then can.

3. NHS Covid Pass From December 15 people will need to show their NHS Covid Pass at nightclubs, some venues and large events to show they're fully vaccinated, have had a negative test result in the last 48 hours, or you have an exemption.

4. Booster vaccines From today people aged 30 and over can pre-book a booster vaccine 2 months after their second dose, however, the booster programme will be significantly accelerated from Wednesday (December 15) so that all eligible adults will be offered a booster jab by the new year.