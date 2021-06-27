North West records nearly 4,000 new Covid cases as adults in England urged to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend
The total number of confirmed cases in the North West is now 681,529 as of Sunday, June 27.
Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show a total of 4,717,811 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.
It means another 18,270 people tested positive across the nation on Saturday (June 26).
These are the figures for the North West
In the North West today (Sunday, June 27, 2021), there has been a total of 681,529 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,693 on the previous day.
There are currently 429 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 87 on ventilation.
A total of 63,185 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.
The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.
Of these deaths, 18,044 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.
Blackburn with Darwen - 22,789 (Up from 22,655) +134
Blackpool - 10,575 (Up from 10,515) +60
Bolton - 33,180 (Up from 33,052) +128
Bury - 19,812 (Up from 19,720) +92
Cheshire East - 23,216 (Up from 23,094) +122
Cheshire West and Chester - 23,828 (Up from 23,671) +157
Cumbria - 29,636 (Up from 29,512) +124
Knowsley - 18,300 (Up from 18,219) +81
Lancashire - 112,035 (Up from 111,342) +693
Liverpool - 52,135 (Up from 51,854) +281
Manchester - 61,772 (Up from 61,389) +383
Oldham - 25,348 (Up from 25,217) +131
Rochdale - 23,773 (Up from 23,657) +116
Salford - 27,081 (Up from 26,914) +167
Sefton - 25,875 (Up from 25,742) +133
St Helens - 17,927 (Up from 17,866) +61
Stockport - 23,853 (Up from 23,745) +108
Tameside - 20,393 (Up from 20,276) +117
Trafford - 19,104 (Up from 18,992) +112
Warrington - 19,291 (Up from 19,208) +83
Wigan - 33,146 (Up from 32,911) +235
Wirral - 25,917 (Up from 25,793) +124
Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.
For more advice on how you can protect yourself visit the NHS website.
Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.
As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.
This may result in some case totals falling day-to-day.