North West records more than 3,300 new Covid cases as adults in England urged to ‘grab a jab’ this weekend

Nationwide, the latest figures from Public Health England show ​a total of 4,684,572 lab-confirmed cases across the UK since testing began.

It means another 16,703 people tested positive across the nation on Thursday (June 24).

These are the figures for the North West

In the North West today (Friday, June 25, 2021), there has been a total of 674,396 confirmed cases since testing began, an increase of 3,318 on the previous day.

There are currently 444 people in the region's hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19, including 89 on ventilation.

A total of 63,083 people have received treatment for the virus at North West hospitals since the pandemic began.

The total number of North West deaths with COVID-19 on the death certificate now stands at 20,289.

Of these deaths, 18,028 were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

Blackburn with Darwen - 22,555 (Up from 22,444) +111

Blackpool - 10,443 (Up from 10,386) +57

Bolton - 32,934 (Up from 32,807) +127

Bury - 19,622 (Up from 19,517) +105

Cheshire East - 23,019 (Up from 22,937) +82

Cheshire West and Chester - 23,586 (Up from 23,451) +135

Cumbria - 29,412 (Up from 29,311) +101

Knowsley - 18,139 (Up from 18,087) +52

Lancashire - 110,747 (Up from 110,165) +582

Liverpool - 51,564 (Up from 51,308) +256

Manchester - 61,018 (Up from 60,640) +378

Oldham - 25,083 (Up from 24,974) +109

Rochdale - 23,547 (Up from 23,451) +96

Salford - 26,714 (Up from 26,515) +199

Sefton - 25,607 (Up from 25,504) +103

St Helens - 17,793 (Up from 17,736) +57

Stockport - 23,619 (Up from 23,518) +101

Tameside - 20,186 (Up from 20,078) +108

Trafford - 18,873 (Up from 18,777) +96

Warrington - 19,116 (Up from 19,008) +108

Wigan - 32,705 (Up from 32,483) +222

Wirral - 25,656 (Up from 25,559) +97

Data is provided by Public Health England. You can view the data here.

Prior to April 9, those who took rapid tests and returned a positive test result counted as a positive result even if they took a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that proved to be negative.

As from Friday, those who receive a negative PCR test result within three days of a positive rapid test result will have their positive results wiped from the system.